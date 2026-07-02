Unresolved conflicts, resentment, and emotional distance can slowly damage relationships before major issues arise.

Understanding different communication styles between men and women is key to addressing 'silent leaks'.

Committed work, forgiveness, and intentional healing can restore even relationships damaged by infidelity.

Erica Campbell Says “Silent Leaks” Can Destroy a Relationship Before Infidelity Ever Does

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Erica Campbell relationship advice reminds couples that marriages rarely fall apart overnight. Instead, the Grammy-winning gospel artist says relationships are often damaged by “silent leaks”—small, unresolved issues that slowly erode trust, intimacy, and connection long before a major crisis ever appears.

Drawing from both her faith and personal experience, Campbell compares these hidden struggles to a slow leak in a tire. You may not notice the problem immediately, but if it’s ignored, the damage becomes impossible to overlook.

What Are “Silent Leaks”?

According to Campbell, silent leaks include:

Emotional distance

Poor communication

Unmet emotional needs

Lingering resentment

Unresolved conflict

Inspired by the biblical passage about the “little foxes” that spoil the vineyard, she believes it’s often the smallest issues—not the biggest arguments—that quietly weaken a relationship over time.

Healing After Betrayal

Campbell speaks from experience. After her husband, Warryn Campbell, admitted to infidelity years ago, the couple chose counseling, forgiveness, and intentional healing instead of walking away.

While some loved ones encouraged her to leave the marriage, Campbell committed to rebuilding trust. Their journey recently came full circle as they celebrated 25 years of marriage, becoming an example that restoration is possible when both partners are willing to do the work.

Recognizing Different Communication Styles

Another key piece of Erica Campbell relationship advice is understanding how men and women often respond differently to hurt.

She notes that women may express pain outwardly, while men frequently become quiet and emotionally withdrawn. That silence, she says, can become one of the most dangerous “silent leaks” if it goes unnoticed.

Turning the Message Into Ministry

Campbell continues these conversations through her Lifetime film Thou Shall Not Commit Adultery, where she serves as both executive producer and star. She also authored the 30-day couples devotional The Silent Leak, giving couples practical tools to strengthen communication and reconnect before small cracks become permanent breaks.

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Ultimately, Erica Campbell relationship advice is a reminder that healthy relationships aren’t built by avoiding problems—they’re strengthened by addressing them early, choosing grace, and doing the daily work that keeps love growing.

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