Big Tigger’s Wife Alicia Brown Breaks Her Silence, Says She ‘Takes Full Responsibility’ For Posting Shocking Face Photo, Will Tell Her Side Of The Story

Alicia Brown takes responsibility for viral video, plans to share her version of events

Big Tigger arrested on battery and child cruelty charges related to domestic dispute

Francesca Amiker denies affair accusations amid Alicia and Tigger's marital issues

Big Tigger’s wife, Alicia Brown, is breaking her silence following the radio host’s recent arrest, saying she’s ready to share her side of the story and takes “full responsibility” for posting the shocking photo of her injuries that quickly went viral.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Brown addressed the controversy in a message posted to her Instagram Story, acknowledging the criticism that followed and admitting she bears responsibility for uploading a video of her face that quickly went viral.

“These last few weeks have sucked,” Brown wrote. “I hate this for everyone involved. The amount of false narratives that have been displayed and attacks on everyone hurts. I take full responsibility for posting the video of my face.”

She went on to explain that the hardest part of the situation has been what she described as a “lack of accountability, remorse, and acknowledgement.” Brown said she now believes it’s time for her to speak out.

Although she did not reveal specific details about what she plans to disclose, Brown said she is working closely with her attorneys while deciding the best place to tell her story.

“I ask that you be patient with me as I identify the appropriate platform and work with my legal team,” she wrote, before teasing what’s ahead: “But…it is coming.”

Brown’s statement comes just days after Big Tigger, whose real name is Darian Morgan, was arrested on battery and child cruelty charges in connection with an alleged domestic dispute.

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The longtime radio personality has not publicly addressed Brown’s latest comments, though he’s repeatedly maintained his innocence both before and after his arrest.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Brown alluded to her husband being responsible for her injuries earlier this month, posting an Instagram video showing off her bruised face on Sunday, June 7. In the social media clip, Alicia is crying, paired with the caption, “Someone ask my husband why my face happened,” along with the hashtag #FrancescaAmiker, the name of his radio show co-host.

In a comment under another post, Brown allegedly confirmed that she and Big Tigger are getting a divorce over his relationship with Amiker.



Tigger quickly released a statement denying any wrong-doing, and shortly after, Alicia released a new statement through media personality Loren LoRosa, denying that she accused Morgan of abuse.

“I want to be clear: I have never called my husband an abuser,” she said. “Social media has drawn its own conclusions from information that was shared, but those conclusions are not statements I have made.”

Brown went on to address the public scrutiny surrounding the situation, insisting that “the facts will speak for themselves in due time.”

Francesca Amiker has also denied the affair accusations.

“The allegations being circulated about me are completely false and do not reflect who I am or how I conduct myself,” the journalist said in a formal statement. “I have never had an affair or cheated with a married man. I stand by my character, my integrity, and the truth.”

Big Tigger’s Wife Alicia Brown Breaks Her Silence, Says She ‘Takes Full Responsibility’ For Posting Shocking Face Photo, Will Tell Her Side Of The Story was originally published on bossip.com