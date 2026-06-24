Listen Live
Close
Reality TV

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Trailer Features NeNe

Cheers To The Girls' Weekend! 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Trailer Features Franchise Favorites, Cross-Country Clashes & NeNe Leakes

Published on June 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IBE music Survey
  • Iconic 'Housewives' stars travel to 6 cities, revisiting franchise highlights and reconnecting with all-star cast members.
  • Tensions flare as NeNe Leakes makes her Bravo return and clashes with fellow OG Lisa Wu.
  • The celebratory road trip culminates at Bluestone Manor, with revelations, reflections, and surprises in store.
1 of 8

The door is OPEN, and Bravo is taking a victory lap for two decades of table flips, friendship feuds, and signature shade with its new spinoff special!

A group of glamorously dressed women posing together in an opulent setting, with the Bravo logo and text "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Roaring 20th" visible.
Source: Bravo / Bravo

The network has unveiled the first trailer for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, a special anniversary installment bringing together some of the most recognizable faces in franchise history for a cross-country celebration of the reality television phenomenon.

Premiering Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming the following day on Peacock, the nine-episode event follows seven franchise-defining Housewives as they embark on a nostalgic road trip through some of the cities that helped build the Bravo empire.

As previously reported, the core cast consists of Vicki Gunvalson, Luann de Lesseps, Porsha Williams, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Gizelle Bryant, and Lisa Barlow.

According to Bravo, the women will travel through Orange County, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Miami, and New York City, revisiting pivotal moments from their respective franchises while reconnecting with familiar franchise faves from throughout Housewives history.

In the trailer, we meet the seven icons traveling to six cities and follow the Housewives as they reunite with 82 all-stars from across Bravo’s reality universe. Along the way, the women giggle, cackle, and clash with familiar faces, including Erika Jayne, Ashley Darby, and Melissa Gorga.

Among the standout moments, Ashley revisits her flirtatious friendship with Mauricio Umansky during a conversation with Kyle Richards…

A person with dark hair wearing a blue jacket looking thoughtfully at the camera.
Source: Bravo / Bravo
A woman wearing a black cowboy hat and turquoise jewelry stands in a dimly lit room with green curtains in the background.
Source: Bravo / Bravo

while Melissa appears to remain at odds with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice.

The highly anticipated Atlanta stop easily steals the show, however, as we see the official return of NeNe Leakes. The moment marks the reality TV icon’s first appearance with the network in six years following her exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

And while the ladies might be rolling out the welcome mat for NeNe, we’ll also see a tense exchange between NeNe and fellow O.G. Lisa Wu.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

As previously reported, NeNe later alleged that Lisa was drunk during filming.

Another eyebrow-raising moment in the trailer features Potomac princess Candiace Dillard Bassett once again squaring off with former castmate Gizelle Bryant. When Candiace labels Gizelle “tacky,” Gizelle cheekily claps back, “Who? Me?”

A person wearing a crown and sash labeled "Miss Unity" posing dramatically in a room with curtains.
Source: Bravo / Bravo
A woman with curly dark hair wearing a red sequined dress sings into a microphone on a stage with floral arrangements.
Source: Bravo / Bravo

The ladies of Ultimate Girls Trip themselves are not immune to the drama either. In one exchange, Luann calls out Porsha for arriving late to an event. Porsha, never one to back down, responds, “Good, now sit your a**s down, surely much to the Countess’ chagrin.

A woman in a white dress and large hat performing on stage in front of a red backdrop, with other performers visible in the background.
Source: Bravo / Bravo
A woman wearing an elaborate headdress and ornate jewelry performs on stage, with a crowd visible in the background.
Source: Bravo / Bravo

Bravo reports that the celebratory road trip culminates at the legendary Bluestone Manor, where the women gather for a final event packed with revelations, reflections, and a few surprises.

Cheers to the girls’ weekend!

Take a look at the official trailer below.

Will YOU be watching The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th when it premieres on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo?

A group of glamorously dressed women posing together in an opulent setting, with the text "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Roaring 20th" displayed.
Source: Bravo / Bravo

See the core casts’ official portraits on the flip!

A woman with long, wavy blonde hair wearing a pink sequined dress and smiling at the camera.
Source: Bravo / Bravo
A woman with long dark hair wearing a shimmering gold dress sitting on a leather couch in a tropical setting.
Source: Bravo / Bravo
A woman in a purple sequin dress posing in front of a tropical backdrop with string lights.
Source: Bravo / Bravo
A woman in an orange sequin dress standing in a tropical-themed room with palm plants and leather furniture.
Source: Bravo / Bravo
A woman in a blue sequined dress standing in a room with plants and furniture.
Source: Bravo / Bravo
A woman in a red sequined strapless dress standing in front of a bookshelf, with her hands on her hips and a confident expression.
Source: Bravo / Bravo
A woman wearing a sparkling gold dress poses confidently in a dimly lit room, her long wavy hair and glamorous makeup accentuating her elegant appearance.
Source: Bravo / Bravo
NEXT SLIDE
12345678

Cheers To The Girls' Weekend! 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Trailer Features Franchise Favorites, Cross-Country Clashes & NeNe Leakes was originally published on bossip.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
Ant Tha Ladies Man Birthday Celebration
Music  |  JC

Chris Brown Releases Deluxe Album ‘BROWN: The Chocolate Edition’ With 37 Tracks

Michael Jackson
Music  |  JC

Michael Jackson has reportedly earned around $3.5 billion since his death

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Braden Smith's Westfield High School Highlight Video

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Braden Smith, Purdue Star and Westfield Native Traded to Pacers in 2026 NBA Draft

Celebrities Attend Wimbledon
Recording Artists  |  JC

Drake’s dating dilemma: why the rapper is still single in a modern romance world

Eric Benet Performs At Le Grand Rex
Recording Artists  |  JC

Eric Benét Says He’s Not a ‘Sex Addict,’ Cheating Was Just ‘Dumb Sh*t’

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Big Tigger Issues A Statement 'Unequivocally Deny[ing] Every Allegation' Following Arrest For Battery & Cruelty To Children

25 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Pixar Preciousness! A Gallery Of Beautiful Black Families Shining To Infinity & Beyond At ’Toy Story 5’ Screening Events

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Senate Iran Vote, World Cup Truce & $3.7B Medicare Bust

12 Items
Politics  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Zohran Mamdani’s Political Machine Steamrolls New York Primaries

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close