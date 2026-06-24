Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Hip Hop Beauty Brings Black Women's Impact To Culture Creators

Hip Hop Beauty To Showcase Black Women's Impact On Hip Hop At Culture Creators

Hip Hop Beauty was created by author Thembisa S. Mshaka and celebrity makeup stylist to showcase Black women's impact on Hip-Hop culture.

Published on June 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IBE music Survey
Two women with intricate hairstyles and makeup, wearing jewelry and looking directly at the camera.
Source: Courtesy of Hip Hop Beauty / Hip Hop Beauty

Black women, you are the visual. The annual Culture Creators returns for it’s 10th year anniversary, this BET Awards weekend, with an immersive exhibition that spotlights Black women’s impact on the culture and hip-hop. Hip Hop Beauty is an exhibition and highly anticipated experience taking place June 25-29, 2026 at The Beverly Hilton.

Sponsored by HelloBeautiful and Hip-Hop Wired in partnership with Hip Hop Beauty Circa 1973, Ashunta Sheriff Beauty, THEBO, and Mshaka Media, this curated collection of pieces will feature never-before seen works from legendary photographer Keith Major, emerging artist Mazi Smazi, and celebrity hairstylist/visual artist Stacy Gray.

Hip Hop Beauty was created by author Thembisa S. Mshaka and celebrity makeup artist Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks, co-founders of Circa 1973.

“Hip Hop Beauty is a visual arts and culture experience dedicated to centering and celebrating the attitude, energy and presentation of beauty through the lens of the hip hop aesthetic,” said Mshaka in an official press release. “For too long, this aspect of our contributions to Black and American history have been subject to erasure. Our exhibition sets the record straight.”

For Sheriff, the event “is the untold foundation of modern beauty. Born from lack of shades, access and representation, women like Thembisa and I were forced to innovate; that innovation reshaped the industry and the culture.”

Think Salt N’ Pepper’s asymmetrical cut or Janet Jackson wearing box braids in Poetic Justice as she starred alongside Tupac. Lil’ Kim’s colorful wigs and Missy Elliott’s eccentric approach to music videos. Hip-hop may be about lyrics and bravado, but it’s also about the imagery. And Black women have greatly contributed to the genre’s identity. From the way we wear our hair to the way we line our lips, and the pride we take in our dress, trends begin in our imagination.

This year, that beauty will be on display and HB is proud to be apart of it. Celebrity stylist and hair care line founder Kiyah Wright will be on-site to offer hair touchups (for non-braided hair) and award-winning journalist Aliya S. King will moderate a panel at the experience.

Make sure you follow our social media account for updates from the event.

Hip Hop Beauty To Showcase Black Women's Impact On Hip Hop At Culture Creators was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
12 Items
Politics  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Zohran Mamdani’s Political Machine Steamrolls New York Primaries

Style & Fashion  |  Martin Berrios

Pharrell Debuts New Music With Lil Baby, Quavo & NBA YoungBoy At Louis Vuitton Show

Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Rick Fox Sworn In as Bahamian Senator After Election Loss

Fifth Annual Black Women On Broadway Awards
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Naturi Naughton Says Her Husband Made Her Wait a Year Before They Officially Dated

GCAPP EmPower Party
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

K. Michelle Says She’s Banned From Sony Music’s New York Headquarters

American Soul Singer Erykah Badu at the Auditorium Theater In Chicago, Ilinois
22 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Erykah Badu Indianapolis Setlist Prediction: 20 Songs We Hope to Hear Live

2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Shamea Says She Sent Angela A Cease-And-Desist Over ATL Athlete Affair Allegations, Affirms She’ll ‘Match Energy’ At #RHOA Reunion

Sports  |  D.L. Chandler

Washington Wizards Select AJ Dybantsa No. 1 At 2026 NBA Draft

Trending
25 Items

Trending

Soccer  |  lexdirects

Wait A Minute… Ain’t That Diamond’s Brother?! More FIFA Fever, Fine Footballers & Sizzling Soccer Stars Sparking A World Cup Swoonami

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Jason Lee

Ohio Cop Placed On Leave After Kneeling On Black 15-Year-Old Girl's Neck During Juneteenth Arrest

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close