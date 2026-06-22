Listen Live
Close
Health

The oral health issues many adults ignore until it’s too late

Discover the oral health problems many adults neglect until it's too late. Take proactive steps for your healthy smile today.

Published on June 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The oral health issues many adults ignore until it's too late
Pexels.com royalty-free image #5624170, uploaded by user Engin Akyurt, retrieved from https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-woman-putting-cold-compress-on-her-face-5624170/ on June 19th, 2026. License details available at https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/ – image is licensed under the Pexels License

Most adults unknowingly have gum disease or decay. Good daily habits and regular dental checkups prevent painful, expensive complications later.

According to CDC figures, around 42% of adults over the age of 30 have gum disease to some extent, with 8% of those people having a more severe form. Most of the people in that 42% don’t even notice, but by knowing the subtle signs of oral health issues, you make it much more likely that gum disease will be caught before it progresses.

Adult Dental Issues That Can Catch You Off Guard

Tooth decay is one of the most common and problematic dental problems. According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, roughly 1 in 4 adults aged 20-64 has some form of untreated tooth decay.

Cavities are the most common disease in adults, despite how easily preventable they are.

A small cavity generally gives off only subtle signs as it tunnels deeper into the tooth, but when it hits the nerve, you’ll certainly know about it because the pain can be severe. Gum disease follows a similar trajectory as it slowly loosens the foundations under healthy-looking teeth.

A simple visit to somewhere like the  NorthShore Center for Oral & Facial Surgery is often all it takes to prevent these painful conditions from developing. 

Oral Hygiene Mistakes People Should Avoid

Despite being careful and taking time each day to take care of their teeth, some people can still make fundamental errors. Brushing too hard can often cause more problems than it solves, meaning that the most diligent brushers are often overdoing it.

Brushing too hard wears down enamel and pushes the gums back. Skipping flossing is also a problem because it leaves the tight spots between the teeth untouched, even if you brush thoroughly.

Rinsing with water right after brushing washes away the fluoride before it has the chance to protect the enamel.

Everyday Dental Care Tips

People should do the following to avoid common oral health issues:

  1. Brush twice a day with a soft brush.
  2. Floss once per day.
  3. Wait 30 minutes after acidic food or drink before you brush. Acid weakens the enamel.

Why a Preventive Approach to Oral Health Issues Pay Off

A routine check-up feels like something that you can easily skip if you don’t feel any pain or discomfort. Yet, given how severe dental pain can be and how some of the most painful symptoms can easily be alleviated if tooth decay or gum disease is caught early, getting treatment early can save you a lot of pain and complications.

Those who skip years of dental visits often are forced to get back into the habit after minor issues deteriorate into painful dental emergencies. Gum disease, especially, is much cheaper to treat in the early stages.

It’s preferable to do preventative care rather than getting treatment after the gums have started to seriously recede.

Staying Ahead of Common Dental Problems

Tooth decay is one of the most common oral health issues on the planet, but it’s often avoidable by getting routine dental checks and practising good everyday habits. While bad luck and genetics can certainly be a factor in dental health, nothing is quite as influential as following good dental hygiene habits, routinely visiting a dentist for check-ups, and getting regular teeth cleanings.

If you’re interested in learning more about similar topics related to health, see our other blog posts.

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
Music  |  paige.boyd

Peabo Bryson’s “Celebration of Life” Arrangements Announced

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

State Police Make Arrest in Southern Indiana Road Rage Shooting

Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Is Keke Palmer Shooting Her Shot At Michael B. Jordan? We Don’t Blame Her

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

#RHOA Recollection: Shamea Morton Sets The Record Straight On Kandi Burruss & The K. Michelle Drama

2 Items
Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Our Forever President & First Lady: Barack And Michelle Officially Unveil The Obama Presidential Center

8 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

VIRTUAL VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL WEEK 2: DISCIPLINE & CONSISTENCY

Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Hotties Let Him Have It! Klay Thompson Reportedly Booed At Dallas Wings Game Following Megan Thee Stallion Split

Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Big Mama Gets Real! Latto Reflects On Postpartum & Guarding Her Private Life Ahead Of ESSENCE Fest

Entertainment  |  Danielle Canada

#MelaninMagic Crystle Roberson Dorsey's Directorial Dominance Earns Black Reel Recognition & Emmy Buzz

7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Proud Papas: Celebrity Dads Celebrating Their First Father’s Day

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close