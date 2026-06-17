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Connersville Man Charged with Rape, Strangulation in Fayette County

44-year-old Justin Plummer is in the Fayette County Jail on multiple felony charges.

Published on June 17, 2026

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CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — A Connersville man is charged with raping and strangling a woman in Fayette County.

Justin Plummer, 44, was arrested by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. He faces several felonies, including two counts of rape while in possession of a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, and strangulation.

A middle-aged man with a beard wearing a plaid shirt and looking directly at the camera.
Justin Plummer (Source: Fayette County Jail)

On June 12, a woman told deputies that she and Plummer had gotten into an argument before he threw her to the ground, started sitting on her chest, and then began to strangle her by putting both of his arms around her neck.

While investigating further, deputies were told by the woman that Plummer then placed a “rag-like object” in her mouth and her face, and then started pouring water over it. The woman said she was going in and out of consciousness while that happened.

Plummer is also accused of hitting the woman multiple times on the head with a metal thermos and trying to put super glue in a cut on the back of her head.

Deputies noted a laceration on the back of the woman’s head and said she had “clear bruising” on her body, especially around her neck and chin.

Two days later, the woman contacted a detective with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to report a rape that had occurred during the assault. The woman told investigators that Plummer hit her and then forced her to commit a sex act on him.

Plummer is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $450,000 bond. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A jury trial for Plummer is scheduled to begin on Oct. 19 in Fayette Circuit Court.

Connersville Man Charged with Rape, Strangulation in Fayette County was originally published on wibc.com

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