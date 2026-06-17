Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever won their fourth game in a row Tuesday night by dominating the Toronto Tempo 113-91.

The Fever led by as many as 24 and they shot 52% from the field. They also outrebounded the Tempo 43-27.

Indiana led 53-50 at halftime and outscored Toronto 60-41 in the second half. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana in scoring with 27 points followed by Sophie Cunningham with 24 and Caitlin Clark with 21 points and 14 assists.

Aliyah Boston also had a double double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Laura Juskaite was Toronto’s leading scorer with 19 points. This contest was a part of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, which is an annual in‑season tournament held June 1–17, with the 2026 championship scheduled for June 30. It features the top teams from each conference competing for a $500,000 prize pool and over $200,000 in community‑impact donations. The Fever finished second in the Commissioner’s Cup standings in the Eastern Conference behind the New York Liberty.

The Fever improved to 9-5 with the victory. They play the Atlanta Dream on Thursday at 7:30 pm. You can hear that game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.

Indiana Fever Dominate Toronto 113-91, Win Fourth Straight was originally published on wibc.com