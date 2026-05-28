Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 146

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 146

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on May 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IBE music Survey
1 of 27

Thirst trap o’clock!

2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during a buzzy week dominated by another year of extravagant prom flexes, Gayle King revealing she was frustrated Oprah didn’t shut down relationship rumors, Ray J getting knocked out in the second round of a celebrity MMA match, Queen Latifah making a rare appearance with partner Eboni Nichols on AMAs carpet, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Caresha making her return to the series while ascending to #1 with her addictive smash hit ‘Spend Dat.’

With the catchy hit reigning as the latest pop culture obession, the solo City Girl announced the Motion Party Tour with BossMan Dlow and special guest Bally Baby coming to a venue near you this summer.

Kicking off July 16 in St. Petersburg, FL, the 25-city tour makes stops in major markets, including  Atlanta, Washington D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Houston and Miami before closing out August 29 in Orlando, FL.

“Motion Party Tour Coming To a City Near You‼️Me @yungmiami305 and @4babydrank Beatin That Road Up You Gone Miss All The Motion If You Ain’t There♻️ Make Sure to RSVP For Your City Now For Early Access to Tickets‼️Link In Bio,” wrote Bossman D on an Instagram collab with Yung Miami.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Porsha Williams slaying along with Toya Johnson and Ciara giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Kelis, Ari Fletcher, Keyshia Ka’oir, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

NEXT SLIDE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 146 was originally published on bossip.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
4 Items
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

75-Year-Old Black Woman Dead After Violent Altercation With White Teen Employee At Tim Hortons — Racists Online Label Her 'Ghetto' And Worse

Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

‘Hot Ones’: Smooching Sweeties Keke Palmer & Sean Evans Spark Romance Rumors, Keke’s Mom Approves Of The Spicy Wing Wooing

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

An ‘Ultimatum’ From Khloé Kardashian Led To Triflin’ Tristan Thompson Getting A Vasectomy: ‘I Already Have Enough Baby Moms’

Entertainment  |  Danielle Canada

Seen On The Scene: 'Strung' Stunners Chloe Bailey, Coco Jones & Lynn Whitfield Sizzle & Slay ABFF's Opening Night

27 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 146

2 Items
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

'Queens Court' Kerfuffle: K. Michelle And Former Flame Nosh Clash Over 'Ex' Accusations, Country Crooner Releases Recorded Phone Call–'Don't Be Mad'

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Cynthia Erivo Says Viral Ariana Grande 'Bodyguard' Memes Exposed Racist Stereotypes About Black Women–'I Didn't Feel Like I Deserved It'

News  |  Jason Lee

Hand To God: Cop Caught Falsely Accusing Woman With Missing Limb Of 'Distracted Driving' By Holding Cell Phone

Music  |  Nia Noelle

Half a Billion Streams and Counting: MAJOR. Reflects on a Decade of Love Songs, Life Lessons, and What Comes Next

5 Items
Celebrity  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Fans Push For Keke Palmer & ‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans to Date

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close