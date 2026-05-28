An ‘Ultimatum’ From Khloé Kardashian Led To Triflin’ Tristan Thompson Getting A Vasectomy: ‘I Already Have Enough Baby Moms’

Khloé Kardashian influenced Tristan Thompson's decision to get a vasectomy, though he was initially hesitant.

Thompson saved sperm in case he and Kardashian wanted to have more children together in the future.

Despite the vasectomy, Thompson made it clear he has no interest in undergoing the procedure again.

It seems like Khloé Kardashian had a pretty big influence when it came to Tristan Thompson getting a vasectomy.

Source: Sam Barnes / Getty

During the Thursday, May 28 episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, Kardashian asked her ex whether he sees more kids in his future.

“Do you want to have more kids in the future?” Kardashian asked, which led to Thompson joking, “I think I signed off for two embryos.” “So, I mean, if I do have more kids, it’d be coming from you,” he continued. “I already have enough baby moms. I don’t want no more. More than enough.”

That’s when Kardashian asked who exactly helped him arrive at that decision, even though she clearly already knew the answer.

“That was me. Tristan might have had a little ultimatum from me,” she joked, as Thompson said back, “What? Getting neutered? Sometimes you gotta lay them nuts on the table.”

The former NBA star admitted he wasn’t exactly eager to get the procedure done at first, saying he can be stubborn.

“More times than not. Which, I wish I wasn’t as stubborn,” he shared. “I guess I am an experienced learner. I learn from experience, not as much as being told. Which is unfortunate, but it’s part of life. It’s part of the journey. So it is what it is.”

Thompson first became a father in 2016 when he welcomed son Prince with then-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Two years later, he and Kardashian welcomed daughter True just days after reports surfaced that he had cheated on the reality star.

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In 2021, Thompson welcomed son Theo with model Maralee Nichols. That same year, he and Kardashian officially called it quits for good. The exes later welcomed their second child together, son Tatum, via surrogate in 2022.

Even with his vasectomy, Thompson said he’s still leaving one door open, but only for Kardashian.

He shared that he plans on having “no more kids” unless it’s “coming from Khloé’s embryos.” Kardashian added that Thompson had also saved sperm “in case you wanted to do that.”

“We saved sperm because I said, ‘What if you get married and your wife doesn’t have kids and you want to do that?’” Kardashian explained. “So we did that. Because you could also reverse it.”

Still, Thompson made it very clear he has no interest in another vasectomy procedure down the line.

“No. I’m not laying down on that table again,” he said.

Kardashian laughed and reminded him, “OK. It wasn’t bad. You were, like, up and walking.”

According to Thompson, the whole thing only took around 15 minutes, and recovery was quick. He even remembered hanging out with Kardashian watching the 2021 NBA Finals a few days later, when the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns.

“My buddy. Pound it here,” Thompson said with a grin before the two shared a fist bump. Check out the full episode down below:

An ‘Ultimatum’ From Khloé Kardashian Led To Triflin’ Tristan Thompson Getting A Vasectomy: ‘I Already Have Enough Baby Moms’ was originally published on bossip.com