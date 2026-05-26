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Indiana Reports Increase in Illegal Immigrant CDL Stops

Ferraro also said the state has stepped up speed enforcement on expressways and on U.S. 30.

Published on May 26, 2026

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STATEWIDE — Indiana leaderts say nearly 300 illegal immigrants with commercial driver’s licenses were stopped at state weigh stations over the last three months.

Tony Ferraro, a top aide to Gov. Mike Braun, told the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission that the state flagged 283 undocumented drivers during a 90‑day stretch.

Ferraro said the state “prosecuted and took over the enforcement action,” though he didn’t spell out the exact charges. He added that many of the drivers carried CDLs from states like California and New York, which don’t require U.S. citizenship to get a commercial license.

Federal rules say CDL holders must be authorized to work in the U.S., but legal experts told the outlet that a valid license from another state could complicate enforcement.

Braun said traffic safety remains a priority, which includes cracking down on illegal immigrant drivers operating commercial vehicles in Indiana.

Ferraro also said the state has stepped up speed enforcement on expressways and on U.S. 30, calling the police presence the strongest he’s seen in his 14 years living in the region. He said the extra patrols help slow drivers and give troopers more chances to stop trucks and check for criminal activity and immigration violations.

It’s still unclear whether the illegal immigrants will face state or federal charges or whether they’ve been turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Indiana Reports Increase in Illegal Immigrant CDL Stops was originally published on wibc.com

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