Florida Police Fatally Shoot Suspected Murder Fugitive, Ex-Officer Questions Deadly Force

Video footage suggests the victim was not an immediate threat when shot by deputies.

Family and community members demand accountability and a full independent investigation.

Case highlights tensions around mental health, police bias, and appropriate use of deadly force.

Source: Marco Antonio Rivero Martinez / Getty

Before you jump to a conclusion, read this article…

A deadly deputy-involved shooting in Oakleaf Plantation, Fla., is drawing intense scrutiny after newly surfaced video footage raised questions about whether lethal force was necessary during the confrontation. According to First Coast News, the incident happened Saturday (May 9) when deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home while assisting the Department of Children and Families. During the encounter, deputies learned that 48-year-old Morris Davis had an active homicide warrant out of Mississippi.

Sheriff Michelle Cook says that Davis armed himself with two knives and became confrontational before fleeing to a neighboring yard, where deputies attempted to take him into custody. Authorities stated deputies tried to use a taser to disarm him, but the attempt failed. Deputy D. Brown then shot Davis, who later died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. The deputy has since been placed on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office conduct independent investigations.

However, a cellphone video recorded by a nearby resident has fueled public concern. The footage, which is currently going viral online, appears to show Davis lying on the ground at the time he was shot. Not charging officers, not throwing the knives, not threatening to do them harm, just lying on the ground talking. Witnesses and neighbors questioned whether Davis, who family members say was disabled and had trouble walking, posed an immediate threat serious enough to justify deadly force.

Warning! The following video is disturbing.

First Coast News also interviewed crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson, who acknowledged Davis was still armed with a knife but questioned whether deputies had other options available instead of lethal force. Jefferson reportedly asked whether enough de-escalation tactics had been attempted before shots were fired.

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“My question is, if he’s on the ground, even though he has a knife, you’re far enough away, there’s no apparent danger to the officers or anyone else, why don’t you continue to negotiate that knife out of his hand?” Jefferson asked.

The controversy intensified after Davis’ family retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Crump argued that video evidence suggests Davis was already on the ground and not in a position to aggressively advance toward deputies. The local NAACP branch has also demanded transparency, accountability, and a full independent investigation into the shooting, while community members continue calling for answers about why deadly force was used.

We will be watching this case very, very closely as it meets at the intersection of mental health, use of deadly force, and police bias. The question of whether or not this 400-pound man was actually a threat at the time he was killed is valid and demands accountability.

Florida Police Fatally Shoot Suspected Murder Fugitive, Ex-Officer Questions Deadly Force was originally published on bossip.com