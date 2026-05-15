10 Black Films That Would Work Great As TV Show Spinoffs

Upfronts season for the television industry is in full swing, and NBCUniversal had many people talking this week thanks to a huge announcement for the popular Fast & Furious franchise.

With 10 existing films, another on the way for 2028, a spinoff with its own planned sequel in production, a mystery standalone film in the works, a female-led spinoff currently in production limbo, two short films that bridge the main series together and an animated series that aired for six seasons on Netflix — whew! — it’s now been confirmed that the race will continue on television with a whopping four upcoming shows all set to stream on Peacock.

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While we can definitely understand the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach to a franchise that’s been popping them out for the past 25 years, we can only hope it doesn’t spread thinner than it already has. Then again, the gumption of Vin Diesel and co. got us thinking hard about what other films could make great spinoffs on television if given the opportunity. Of course, classic Black films immediately came to the forefront for us.

It’s a trend we’ve seen in the past many times over, and a good portion have worked in expanding their respective entities. The shift to the small screen for popular films like She’s Gotta Have It (1986), Boomerang (1992), Soul Food (1997), The Best Man (1999) and Dear White People (2014) have all proven to be fan-approved.

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As 50 Cent plans a TV series spinoff for Paid In Full (2002), and a second small screen spinoff currently in the works for Barbershop (2002), we put together a list of potential projects that we think could properly expand on a few fan-favorite Black movies. Let us know what you think!

Keep scrolling to see if you agree with our selections for Black films that would make for amazing television spinoffs:

Cooley High (1975)