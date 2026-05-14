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K9 Helps Nab Bank Robbery Suspect in Indy

An Indianapolis police K9 assisted officers in arresting a bank robbery suspect who led police on a chase into Fishers on Wednesday afternoon.

Published on May 14, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police K9 is credited with helping officers arrest a bank robbery suspect who led police on a chase into Fishers on Wednesday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the BMO Harris Bank in the 7600 block of N. Shadeland Avenue at around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a robbery. Police confirmed with bank staff that a bank robbery had happened and a male suspect was seen leaving the bank in a vehicle.

Officers quickly located the suspect vehicle and a pursuit began. The chase ended in the 9600 block of Haugue Road near Fishers.

According to the Fishers Police Department, the suspect refused to obey any police commands to get out of the vehicle. He then tried to run away from officers, before being chased down by an IMPD K9.

The suspect was detained and transported to an area hospital in stable condition after being bitten by the K9.

IMPD and FPD notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the bank robbery and they will assist in the investigation.

K9 Helps Nab Bank Robbery Suspect in Indy was originally published on wibc.com

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K9 Helps Nab Bank Robbery Suspect in Indy

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