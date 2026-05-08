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2026 Sonsio Grand Prix Favorites and Sleepers

The 2026 Sonsio Grand Prix is set to bring plenty of heat to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, and this race always has a way of shaking up the conversation around the INDYCAR season.

With 85 laps ahead on one of the most technical and demanding layouts in the series, drivers will need more than raw speed to get the job done.

This track rewards balance, patience, smart strategy, and the ability to stay clean when the pressure rises.

This year, the spotlight is split between drivers who have already shown they can own this place and others who could crash the party with the right setup and timing.

Some enter as clear favorites based on form, track record, and odds.

Others sit just outside the main conversation, carrying the kind of value and momentum that can turn a sleeper into a real contender by race day.

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Favorites

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Alex Palou

Dominant on road courses with three wins this season.

Defending champion of the Sonsio Grand Prix.

Odds: -220 (Heavy favorite).

Pato O’Ward

Consistent podium finishes at IMS road courses.

Odds: +1200.



Christian Lundgaard

Strong performances on natural road courses.

Odds: +900.

Scott Dixon

Experienced and consistent at IMS road courses.

Odds: +1600.



Will Power