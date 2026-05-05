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IHSAA Rejects Shot Clock Proposal for Varsity Basketball Games

Published on May 5, 2026

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Source: IHSAA

IHSAA Rejects Shot Clock Proposal for Varsity Basketball Games

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana High School Athletic Association has rejected a proposal to introduce a 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball games, despite support from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

The measure, which aimed to implement the shot clock by the 2028-29 season, received only one vote in favor and 17 votes in opposition from the IHSAA board of directors.

In their reasoning, the board of directors stated that only 79 administrators voted in favor of the measure while 245 were opposed during various school administrator meetings that took place throughout the state last month. This was despite an IBCA survey stating that nearly 70% of its members, which included numerous boys and girls coaches, supported the initiative.

Indiana remains one of 18 states that do not use a shot clock in high school basketball games.

IHSAA Commissioner Paul Niedig says it would have cost schools roughly $10,000 on average to install a shot clock in their gyms.

IHSAA Rejects Shot Clock Proposal for Varsity Basketball Games was originally published on wibc.com

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