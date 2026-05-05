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Hoosiers Head to Polls, Key Issues Drive Primary Vote

Voters have until 6 p.m. to cast their ballots.

Published on May 5, 2026

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US citizens in Illinois head to the polls for State's primary election
Source: Anadolu / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Polls are open across Indiana for primary voting day, with more than 100 locations available for Hoosiers to cast a ballot. Voting runs through 6 p.m.

People heading to the polls say a range of issues are driving their decisions.

“I’m concerned with the rise of authoritarianism approach upon my state, local and federal government,” said Judy, who has already voted.

Another voter, who asked not to be identified, said several priorities are shaping his vote. “I care about the fate of people. I care about the economy. I care about the war. I care about this country moving forward and in concert with the rest of the western world,” he said.

In Marion County, Madison Bontrager said the current political climate is weighing on many voters. “In general, people are not super happy with the political economy of the world, which is an outcome of our president and his entire regime,” she said.

Ali Jean Baptiste, who lives in Hendricks County, said voting is one of the most important ways she can take part in the process. “I’m really looking forward to, as a younger person, voting for candidates to have a say and a way in the election and the movement in which the government is going,” she said.

Some voters also raised concerns about state leadership. Vivian, who declined to give her last name, said she is not a supporter of the governor. Bontrager echoed broader frustration, saying, “I think that Hoosiers are not well represented by their political candidates at times.”

Primary turnout is typically lower than in general elections, but Baptiste said participation still matters.

“First, you need to start with recognizing your own power, to get aware of the races and the elections that there are to vote in. I feel like that definitely makes a difference, even though it may feel small,” she said.

The anonymous voter said his experience in past primaries helps guide his decisions.

“I’ve voted in many primaries. A lot of different ideas run through, but I think I’m in my own mind,” he said.

Voters have until 6 p.m. to cast their ballots.

Hoosiers Head to Polls, Key Issues Drive Primary Vote was originally published on wibc.com

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