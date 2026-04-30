Unbothered Klay Thompson Speaks After Megan Thee Stallion Breakup: "It’s Good To Be Back"

Source: Soobum Im / Getty

Klay Thompson’s been letting Megan Thee Stallion’s narrative around their breakup run rampant for the past few days, and now he’s finally breaking his silence.

But in the most Klay way possible, he didn’t really have much to say.

Instead, he took his boat out and hopped on Instagram Live while he cruised around and listened to some music.

“It’s good to be back on the high seas. C’mon fellas, there’s nothing like it,” he says with a hat, sunglasses, and a bandana tied around his face. “It’s been a long time, so the rhythm might not be there, but the passion is always there. God, it feels good to be back.”

There’s no telling what he means by being “back,” but he did just get out of a relationship.

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Then, when Trippie Redd croons “I need you in my life” from XXXTentacion’s “F-ck Love,” Thompson slyly says he doesn’t like the song and turns it off.

Thompson’s boat-driving jam sessions on Instagram Live are something he does on occasion, but it’s been a while.

Since his Dallas Mavericks are not in the playoffs, it marks his first public appearance since Megan Thee Stallion announced she ended their relationship because he was unfaithful.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house…got ‘cold feet,'” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don’t know if you can be “monogamous”????b-tch I need a REAL break after this one.. bye yall.”

She confirmed the news in an official statement, saying that when “Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward,” and plans to prioritize herself now as she moves “ahead with peace and clarity.”

In the days since she’s gotten emotional while on stage performing in Moulin Rouge, and a day later, exited the role weeks before she was scheduled to.

Now that Thompson is doing his best to prove he’s unbothered, see how social media is acting below.