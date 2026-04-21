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Indiana Creates New Fund to Draw Israeli Tech Firms

The fund includes 15 million dollars from the state, with the rest coming from private investors.

Published on April 21, 2026

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Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

STATEWIDE — Indiana is rolling out a new 60-million-dollar fund to bring Israeli tech companies into the state and grow jobs here at home.

Luke Messer is a U.S. partner with the Iron Nation project in Indiana.

“We’ve built a strong foundation here in Indiana, but we need the right engine to power it. Israel is one of the world’s top innovation hubs,” said Messer in an interview with Inside Indiana Business.

The fund includes 15 million dollars from the state, with the rest coming from private investors and international partners.

“It’s a 60 million dollar fund, with 15 million from the state, but it’s really driven by the private sector,” he said.

Messer says more than 30 million dollars is already being committed by Israeli entrepreneurs who see opportunity in Indiana.

“More than 30 million dollars from Israeli entrepreneurs is coming here because they see the opportunity in Indiana,” he said.

The focus is on industries where Indiana already has a strong base—health, agriculture, and technology—building around companies like Eli Lilly and Company, Elanco, Corteva, and Cook Medical, along with research support from Purdue University.

“This is about building around our strengths—animal health, human health, plant health,” Messer said.

Indiana Creates New Fund to Draw Israeli Tech Firms was originally published on wibc.com

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