Source: Thinkstock/Evgeny Prozhyrko

SALEM, Ind.–State Police believe a 14-year-old boy shot and killed another 14-year-old at a home in Salem on Sunday.

State Police Sergeant Cary Huls says the Salem Police were called to a home and that’s where they found the 14-year-old dead at around 7:10 pm on East Oak Drive in Salem. The boy had been shot in the head.

“They immediately called for our assistance, so our detectives and crime scene technicians went to the scene. They did make an arrest,” said Huls.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with reckless homicide, which is a level 5 felony. He was taken to the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center in Fort Wayne.

“It appears they were both there willingly on their own. It’s just a tragic case of that weapon being there. Other than that, we can’t say much else at this time,” said Huls.

Huls said the investigation into this would take a while.

ISP: 14-Year-Old Boy Shoots Another 14-Year-Old in Salem was originally published on wibc.com