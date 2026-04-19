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Kim Kardashian Producing Broadway Prison Drama ‘The Fear of 13’ to Draw Attention to Criminal Justice Reform

Kim Kardashian is set to make her Broadway producing debut with the prison drama “The Fear of 13,” starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson. The show, based on the true story of Nick Yarris, focuses on criminal justice reform and wrongful convictions. Kardashian’s involvement is part of her ongoing efforts to bring attention to these issues. The production, directed by Tony winner David Cromer, is currently in previews on Broadway and opens on April 15. The show has partnered with the Innocence Project to raise awareness about wrongful convictions. Source: https://variety.com/2026/legit/news/kim-kardashian-producing-broadway-prison-drama-fear-of-13-adrien-brody-1236720562