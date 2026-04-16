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Man Killed in Indianapolis Shooting

A person was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening.

Published on April 16, 2026

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Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says this happened on Radnor Road, near East 46th Street and Cathedral High School, sometime before 7:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. They said he died at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Robert D. Golliday.

The shooting is under investigation.

Man Killed in Indianapolis Shooting was originally published on wibc.com

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