WNBA First Round Draft Picks 2026
The Round 1 WNBA Draft picks are in, and the league’s next generation of stars now know where they’ll be calling home. This year’s class is also making history off the court. Thanks to a new collective bargaining agreement, the salary cap has jumped nearly five times over, rising to $7 million in 2026, up from $1.5 million in 2025, according to the WNBA, meaning every drafted player who makes a roster will earn more than any WNBA player did last year.
TRENDING: WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing
The No. 1 overall pick, Azzi Fudd, who is coming from UConn to play for the Dallas Wings, will take home $500,000 in year one, which is more than six times what last year’s top pick earned. This draft class is stepping into a new era of women’s basketball where talent finally comes with a paycheck to match.
Check out this year’s WNBA round 1 Draft Picks.
TRENDING: Dallas Wings Welcome UConn’s Azzi Fudd As No.1 Draft pick
Azzi Fudd
From Uconn to Dallas Wings
Olivia Miles
From TCU to Minnesota Lynx
Awa Fam Thiam
From Spain to the Seattle Storm
Lauren Betts
From UCLA to Washington Mystics
Gabriela Jaquez
From UCLA to Chicago Sky
Kiki Rice
From UCLA to Toranto Tempo
Iyana Martín Carrión
From Spain to The Portland Fire
Flau’jae Johnson
From LSU to The Seattle Storm
Angela Dugalić
From UCLA to Washington Mystics
Raven Johnson
From South Carolina to Indiana Fever
Cotie McMahon
Ole Miss to Washington Mystic
Nell Angloma
From France to Connecticut Sun
Madina Okot
From South Carolina to The Shed New York
Taina Mair
From Duke to The Seattle Storm
Gianna Kneepkens
From UCLA to Connecticut Suns
WNBA First Round Draft Picks 2026 was originally published on thebeatdfw.com