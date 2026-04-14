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Indiana Fever 2026 WNBA Draft: Full Breakdown of Each Pick

The 2026 WNBA Draft was a pivotal night for the Indiana Fever as they added three promising players to their roster.

With a focus on bolstering their backcourt and adding depth, the Fever made strategic selections to complement their championship-contending core.

Take a look below at the Indiana Fever 2026 WNBA Draft: Full Breakdown of Each Pick.

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Raven Johnson (Round 1, Pick 10)

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A standout guard from South Carolina, Raven Johnson brings defensive tenacity and playmaking ability to the Fever.

Over five seasons with the Gamecocks, Johnson averaged 6.7 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals per game.

Her final season was her most productive, with 9.9 points and 5.1 assists per game.

Known for her versatility, Johnson has a history of guarding top players, including Caitlin Clark in the 2024 NCAA Championship, where she held Clark to just 12 points after a hot start.

Johnson’s connection with Fever center Aliyah Boston, her former South Carolina teammate, adds familiarity to the roster.

She’s expected to provide valuable depth behind Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.