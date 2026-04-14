Top 10 Best Sporting Events To Sneak In A Nap (Without Missing...
Top 10 Best Sporting Events To Sneak In A Nap (Without Missing the Action)
- Certain sports events have lulls in the action, allowing fans to nap without missing highlights.
- Factors like background noise, downtime, and low-stakes moments make some events more nap-worthy than others.
- Timing is key - nap during early rounds or less exciting portions, then wake up for the big moments.
Top 10 Best Sporting Events To Sneak In A Nap (Without Missing the Action)
Everybody needs a good nap now and then whether it’s to recharge after a busy morning, recover from a big meal, or simply escape the chaos of the day.
But for sports fans, the fear of missing a big moment can make napping feel like a risky move.
The good news?
With a little strategy, you can sneak in a refreshing nap without missing any of the action.
From the soothing hum of Masters Sunday to the downtime of a rainy MLB summer day, certain sports moments are tailor-made for a quick snooze.
Here’s a guide to the best times to nap during the sports calendar, so you can rest easy and still catch every highlight.
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1. Masters Sunday (April)
When: The final round of the Masters takes place on the second Sunday in April.
Why It’s Nap-Worthy: The soothing sounds of Jim Nantz’s commentary, the gentle hum of the Augusta crowd, and the serene visuals of blooming azaleas make this the ultimate nap backdrop. The action heats up late in the afternoon, so the early rounds are ideal for a quick snooze.
Nap Timing: Drift off during the front nine and wake up refreshed for the dramatic back nine and finish!
2. Thanksgiving Day (November)
When: Thanksgiving Day features NFL games and NBA matchups, starting mid-afternoon and running into the evening.
Why It’s Nap-Worthy: After a heavy turkey dinner, the combination of mid-tier football games creates the perfect storm for a nap. The early games are often less exciting, making them prime nap territory.
Nap Timing: Catch some Z’s during the first half of the early game and wake up in time for dessert and the evening matchups.
3. NFL Draft Day 3 (Late April/Early May)
When: The third day of the NFL Draft typically falls on a Saturday and covers Rounds 4-7.
Why It’s Nap-Worthy: By Day 3, the marquee names are off the board, and the pace slows as teams draft lesser-known players. The repetitive analysis and slower action make it easy to doze off.
Nap Timing: Nap during the mid-rounds (Rounds 5-6) and wake up for the final picks and any late surprises.
4. Rainy MLB Summer Day (June-August)
When: Rain delays can happen anytime during the summer MLB season.
Why It’s Nap-Worthy: The sound of rain hitting the tarp, combined with the ambient chatter of commentators filling time, creates a relaxing atmosphere. Plus, there’s no action to miss during the delay.
Nap Timing: As soon as the rain delay starts, settle in for a nap. Wake up when the game resumes or just enjoy the downtime.
5. NFL Combine in the Background (Late February/Early March)
When: The NFL Combine runs for about a week in late winter, with drills and workouts broadcast throughout the day.
Why It’s Nap-Worthy: Watching players run 40-yard dashes and perform bench presses on repeat can lull you into a nap. The low-stakes nature of the event makes it easy to tune out.
Nap Timing: Nap during the early drills (like offensive linemen workouts) and wake up for the more exciting skill position drills.
6. Olympics in the Background (Every 4 Years, Summer or Winter)
When: The Olympics occur every two years, alternating between Summer and Winter Games.
Why It’s Nap-Worthy: With events running 24/7, there’s always something on, but not every event is must-watch. Background coverage of less thrilling sports is perfect for napping.
Nap Timing: Nap during the early rounds of less popular events and wake up for the finals or marquee matchups.
7. Indy 500 Rerun After Attending the Race (May)
When: The Indy 500 takes place on Memorial Day weekend, with reruns airing later that evening or the next day.
Why It’s Nap-Worthy: After a long day at the track, the rerun provides a familiar and calming backdrop while your already toasted from th sun or had your fair share of drinks. The sound of engines and the repetitive laps are oddly soothing.
Nap Timing: Nap during the middle portion of the rerun, where the action is less intense, and wake up for the final laps and the remainder of any party opportunity you have left in the tank.
8. Saturday Before Selection Sunday (March)
When: The Saturday before Selection Sunday features conference tournament games leading up to the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal.
Why It’s Nap-Worthy: With wall-to-wall basketball coverage, not every game is a nail-biter. The early games often feature lower-seeded teams, making them less engaging.
Nap Timing: Nap during the early afternoon games and wake up for the evening matchups or Selection Sunday itself.
9. January 1 Bowl Games (New Year’s Day)
When: College football bowl games dominate New Year’s Day, with games running from morning to night.
Why It’s Nap-Worthy: The early bowl games often feature less prestigious matchups, making them easy to miss. Save your energy for the marquee evening games.
Nap Timing: Nap during the early afternoon games and wake up for the big showdown in the evening.
10. Daytona 500 (February)
When: The Daytona 500 kicks off the NASCAR season in mid-February.
Why It’s Nap-Worthy: The steady roar of engines and the long race format make it easy to drift off. The early laps are often less eventful, making them a good time to rest.
Nap Timing: Nap during the middle portion of the race and wake up for the final 50 laps when the action heats up.
These events offer the perfect combination of background noise, downtime, and low-stakes moments to sneak in a refreshing nap without missing the highlights.
Top 10 Best Sporting Events To Sneak In A Nap (Without Missing the Action) was originally published on 1075thefan.com