Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Kelsey Mitchell Secures $1.4M Supermax Deal to Stay with Indiana Fever

Kelsey Mitchell, a three-time WNBA All-Star, is set to return to the Indiana Fever on a one-year, $1.4 million supermax deal, according to reports.

This marks a significant milestone for Mitchell, who becomes one of the first players to secure a supermax contract under the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement.

Mitchell is coming off a career-best season, averaging 20.2 points per game and earning her first All-WNBA First Team selection.

Her stellar performance helped the Fever reach the WNBA semifinals, despite the team grappling with injuries to key players like Caitlin Clark.

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Mitchell’s leadership and scoring prowess were instrumental in Indiana’s playoff run, which included a sweep of the Atlanta Dream and a hard-fought series against the eventual champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

The 30-year-old guard has been a cornerstone for the Fever since being drafted second overall in 2018.

Her ability to deliver in high-pressure situations and her consistent scoring have made her an invaluable asset to the team.

With this new deal, Mitchell is poised to continue her role as a leader and key contributor for Indiana.

The Fever, bolstered by Mitchell’s return and a strong core that includes rising stars like Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, are positioning themselves as serious contenders for the upcoming season.

Mitchell’s supermax contract not only underscores her value to the team but also highlights the growing financial opportunities for WNBA players under the league’s evolving structure.

Kelsey Mitchell Secures $1.4M Supermax Deal to Stay with Indiana Fever was originally published on 1075thefan.com