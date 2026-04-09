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Tank Makes Billboard History with Control Track

Tank Makes Billboard History with Janet Jackson-Inspired Hit ‘Control’

Published on April 9, 2026

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Tank
Source: C/O Radio One / R1

Tank Makes Billboard History with Janet Jackson-Inspired Hit ‘Control’

Tank has made history by securing his 11th career chart-topper on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart with his song “Control.” The track pays homage to Janet Jackson’s hit of the same name and has helped Tank tie with Charlie Wilson for the most leaders among male acts on the chart. Only Alicia Keys has more chart-toppers with 14. The Adult R&B Airplay chart measures airplay on radio stations that focus on contemporary R&B, traditional R&B, and Urban Adult contemporary genres. Source: https://thatgrapejuice.net/2026/04/tank-makes-billboard-history-with-janet-jackson-inspired-hit-control

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