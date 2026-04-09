Listen Live
Close
Local

Indy Police Shot at from Home with Children Inside

When more officers arrived, they learned children might be inside the home.

Published on April 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Shooting
Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A person inside a south‑side home on Sumner Avenue fired at Indianapolis officers while two children were inside. The shooting happened Wednesday, and an officer fired back. The person was later found upstairs with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police first arrived around 8 p.m. after a report of a shooting and found a man outside with a graze wound to his neck. While officers were helping him, shots came from an upstairs window of a nearby home. Officers took cover and one officer fired back.

When more officers arrived, they learned children might be inside the home. Officers went in to check on anyone who could be in danger. They found two adults and two children and escorted them out. None of them were injured.

Inside the home, officers found the person who had fired from the window. He was upstairs with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.

The man found outside was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police recovered a firearm from the second floor of the home. They are not looking for anyone else and say there is no ongoing threat to the area.

Sumner Avenue was closed between Harding Street and Bluff Road during the investigation. The officer who fired his weapon was wearing an activated body camera. He is on administrative leave while the department conducts its standard internal review.

Police said they were relieved that no officers, children, or other people in the neighborhood were seriously hurt.

Indy Police Shot at from Home with Children Inside was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Local  |  WISH-TV

IMPD Faces Criticism Over Downtown Indy Fatal Shooting Case

13 Items
All News  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

11 Iconic Sibling Duos in Music and Entertainment

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Florida Law Allows Student Groups To Be Labeled Terrorists

Pharrell - Astroworld Festival 2019
Entertainment  |  JC

South Beach’s Goodtime Hotel, Backed by Pharrell Williams, Hit With $150M Foreclosure Lawsuit

WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of "Braxton Family Values"
All News  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Toni Braxton Brings Family Love to the Stage with Special Surprise

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close