Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A person inside a south‑side home on Sumner Avenue fired at Indianapolis officers while two children were inside. The shooting happened Wednesday, and an officer fired back. The person was later found upstairs with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police first arrived around 8 p.m. after a report of a shooting and found a man outside with a graze wound to his neck. While officers were helping him, shots came from an upstairs window of a nearby home. Officers took cover and one officer fired back.

When more officers arrived, they learned children might be inside the home. Officers went in to check on anyone who could be in danger. They found two adults and two children and escorted them out. None of them were injured.

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Inside the home, officers found the person who had fired from the window. He was upstairs with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.

The man found outside was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police recovered a firearm from the second floor of the home. They are not looking for anyone else and say there is no ongoing threat to the area.

Sumner Avenue was closed between Harding Street and Bluff Road during the investigation. The officer who fired his weapon was wearing an activated body camera. He is on administrative leave while the department conducts its standard internal review.

Police said they were relieved that no officers, children, or other people in the neighborhood were seriously hurt.

Indy Police Shot at from Home with Children Inside was originally published on wibc.com