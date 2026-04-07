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Jake Paul Response to Druski Skit Controversy Explained

Jake Paul Says He’s Contacting Makeup Artists for a Response to Druski Skit

Published on April 7, 2026

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Druski x White Face Conservative Woman Skit
Source: Druski / other

Jake Paul Says He’s Contacting Makeup Artists for a Response to Druski Skit

Jake Paul has expressed interest in filming a response to Druski’s viral skit parodying conservative women in America. In a podcast interview, Paul praised the skit as hilarious and suggested that he may create a similar video in response. He rejected the idea of partnering with a Black creator for the skit and emphasized the importance of making fun of each other regardless of race. The controversy surrounding Druski’s “whiteface” parody highlights the power dynamics between blackface and whiteface comedy, with critics arguing that whiteface critiques power and privilege. Jake Paul did not provide a timeline for the release of his potential skit. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/alex-ocho/jake-paul-responds-druski-skit

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