Source: DOJ / DOJ

HAMMOND, Ind. — A Hammond man was sentenced to 16 years in prison on March 26th.

Investigators say 30-year-old Jahmal Sanders pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun and a stolen gun. With that prison sentence, he also faces two years of supervised release. Of his 16-year sentence, 12 of those years are set to run consecutively to his current state sentence, while four years will run concurrently.

“This is a great example of how Project Safe Neighborhoods partners the intelligence and efforts of local law enforcement with the investigative resources of the federal government,” said U.S. Attorney Adam Mildred.

According to court documents, law enforcement searched Sanders’ Hammond home on February 10, 2020. Officers recovered five firearms, including one stolen in a burglary earlier that morning. Sanders, who has prior convictions for robbery and burglary, is also currently serving a 13-year sentence for a rape conviction out of Lake County.

Hammond Man Sentenced to Prison for Gun Offenses was originally published on wibc.com