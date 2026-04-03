Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices
10 Songs That Prove Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices
10 Songs That Prove Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices
April 9 marks the birthday of Jazmine Sullivan, one of the most gifted vocalists and storytellers in modern R&B. Known for her rich tone, unmatched vocal control, and brutally honest songwriting, Jazmine has created a lane that blends vulnerability, empowerment, and real-life experiences.
From heartbreak to healing, here are 10 songs that showcase her artistry at its highest level.
1. Bust Your Windows
Bust Your Windows
A breakout hit that flipped heartbreak into theatrical revenge.
2. Need U Bad
Need U Bad
A reggae-infused love anthem that feels timeless.
3. Lions, Tigers & Bears
Lions Tigers & Bears
A powerful ballad about fear of love and emotional vulnerability.
4. Let It Burn
Let It Burn
A haunting confession about forbidden love.
5. Pick Up Your Feelings
Pick Up Your Feelings
A bold, no-nonsense breakup anthem.
6. Lost One
Lost One
A quiet, introspective track filled with regret and reflection.
7. Girl Like Me (feat. H.E.R.)
Girl Like Me
A raw look at self-worth and relationship patterns.
8. In Love With Another Man
In Love With Another Man
A painful admission of emotional conflict.
9. Forever Don’t Last
Forever Don’t Last
A heartbreaking ballad about love fading away.
10. On It (feat. Ari Lennox)
On It
A confident, sensual anthem celebrating intimacy.
Jazmine Sullivan has given R&B some of its most authentic and unforgettable moments
Whether you’re healing, growing, or just vibing, there’s a Jazmine Sullivan song for every stage of life. And if you really listen closely, you’ll realize she’s not just singing she’s telling your story too.