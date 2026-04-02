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J.Cole Joins Chinese Basketball Association League

J. Cole Signs With Nanjing Monkey Kings of Chinese Basketball Association

Published on April 2, 2026

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Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria=Raleigh

J. Cole Signs With Nanjing Monkey Kings of Chinese Basketball Association

J. Cole is set to join the Nanjing Monkey Kings in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), marking a significant step in his pursuit of a professional basketball career alongside his music. The CBA, China’s top men’s professional basketball league, includes 20 teams and was founded in 1995. Cole had previously planned to play for the Nanjing-based club last year before finalizing an official contract. This move represents his most concrete step towards competing at the professional level and follows his well-documented ambitions on the court. Source: https://www.complex.com/sports/a/andrew-white/j-cole-signs-nanjing-monkey-kings

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