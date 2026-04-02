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Fernando Mendoza Shines at Indiana Pro Day, Solidifying No. 1 Draft Status

Fernando Mendoza, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, delivered a standout performance at Indiana’s Pro Day, solidifying his status as a top prospect.

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback showcased his trademark accuracy, completing 53 of 56 passes in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams and over 100 media members.

Mendoza’s workout included a mix of short, medium, and deep throws, as well as passes on the run, demonstrating his versatility and precision.

Despite a few minor missteps, such as an overthrow on a deep ball, his performance left a strong impression.

NFL Network analysts praised his ability to deliver consistent, on-target throws, even in a controlled environment.

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The Las Vegas Raiders, who hold the first overall pick, were well-represented at the event, with key decision-makers in attendance.

Mendoza has already met with the Raiders twice and is scheduled for another visit before the draft.

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His connection to the team is further highlighted by his admiration for Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.

Weighing in at 236 pounds, Mendoza appeared stronger and more prepared for the physical demands of the NFL.

Reflecting on his journey, he expressed gratitude for his college teammates and acknowledged the adjustments he’ll need to make at the professional level, including adapting to faster gameplay and more snaps under center.

With his impressive Pro Day performance, Mendoza has further cemented his position as the likely top pick, leaving little doubt about his readiness for the NFL.

Fernando Mendoza Shines at Indiana Pro Day, Solidifying No. 1 Draft Status was originally published on 1075thefan.com