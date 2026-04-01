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Bodycam Video: Southern Indiana Beer Truck Crash; Man Arrested

Bodycam Video: Southern Indiana Beer Truck Crash

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage showing a semi crashing into a patrol car during a chase in southern Indiana.

Published on April 1, 2026

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Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage showing a semi crashing into a patrol car during a chase in southern Indiana.

Deputies say 41-year-old Randall Baker stole a Bud Light semi-truck near North Governor Street on Friday. Investigators say Baker collided with a deputy’s vehicle as the deputy tried to deploy stop sticks.

The semi then went off the road and into a field. The deputy was out of the vehicle, so he wasn’t hurt. Body camera footage shows deputies surrounding the semi, deploying pepperball rounds, and demanding Baker to get out of the truck.

Deputies were able to get Baker out of the vehicle and arrested him. He was charged with attempted murder and auto theft, criminal recklessness, among other things.

The incident is under investigation.

Bodycam Video: Southern Indiana Beer Truck Crash was originally published on wibc.com

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