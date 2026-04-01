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Boosie Sparking Verzuz Controversy Over R. Kelly

R. Kelly Would Beat Michael Jackson In A Verzuz Battle, Says Boosie

Published on April 1, 2026

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Boosie Badazz Performs At Birthday Bash ATL 2024
Source: Birthday Bash ATL 2024 / R1

R. Kelly Would Beat Michael Jackson In A Verzuz Battle, Says Boosie

Rapper Boosie sparked controversy by claiming that R. Kelly would defeat Michael Jackson in a Verzuz battle. Boosie expressed his wish for Jackson to be alive so the two artists could face off. The comment has ignited a debate online among fans of both artists. R. Kelly’s current imprisonment on sex trafficking and racketeering charges adds a controversial layer to Boosie’s statement, prompting strong reactions on the internet. Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2026/03/30/r-kelly-would-beat-michael-jackson-in-a-verzuz-battle-says-boosie

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