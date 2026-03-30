Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Cardi B College Course Focuses on Entertainment Business

Howard University Expands Hip Hop Education with New Cardi B-Focused Course

Published on March 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B ASCAP Headshot
Source: Courtesy / ASCAP

Howard University Expands Hip Hop Education with New Cardi B-Focused Course

Howard University is launching a new course that uses Cardi B’s career to explore the intersection of culture and business in the entertainment industry. The class, titled “The Cardi B: Am I The Drama? The Art, Production, Marketing and Cultural Impact,” will delve into branding strategies, media narratives, and audience engagement. The curriculum aims to analyze real-time cultural moments and understand the mechanics behind virality and fan behavior. Led by Dr. Msia Kibona Clark and Prof. Pat Parks, the course will provide insights into hip hop feminist perspectives and the challenges faced by Black women in entertainment. Source: https://eurweb.com/howard-university-cardi-b-course

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Sky soul
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue

News  |  paige.boyd

Pinky Cole Wins Legal Battle Over Wrongful Home Seizure

Sky Soul
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Sky Soul Festival

4 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Juvenile Releases Highly Anticipated Album 'Boiling Point'

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close