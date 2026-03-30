Source: Courtesy / ASCAP

Howard University Expands Hip Hop Education with New Cardi B-Focused Course

Howard University is launching a new course that uses Cardi B’s career to explore the intersection of culture and business in the entertainment industry. The class, titled “The Cardi B: Am I The Drama? The Art, Production, Marketing and Cultural Impact,” will delve into branding strategies, media narratives, and audience engagement. The curriculum aims to analyze real-time cultural moments and understand the mechanics behind virality and fan behavior. Led by Dr. Msia Kibona Clark and Prof. Pat Parks, the course will provide insights into hip hop feminist perspectives and the challenges faced by Black women in entertainment. Source: https://eurweb.com/howard-university-cardi-b-course