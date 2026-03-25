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The Indianapolis synthetic opioid warning is raising serious concern as health officials sound the alarm about a dangerous new drug entering the region.

Leaders across Indianapolis are urging residents to stay alert as they monitor the spread of a synthetic opioid known as cychlorphine—a substance reported to be up to 10 times more potent than fentanyl.

What We Know

The Indianapolis synthetic opioid warning comes as this emerging drug begins appearing across the Midwest.

Key concerns include:

• Extreme potency, making even small amounts dangerous

• Often mixed with other drugs, increasing the risk of accidental overdose

• Limited public awareness, making it harder to detect and avoid

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Health officials say the unpredictability of today’s drug supply is part of what makes this situation especially dangerous.

A Growing Regional Threat

Cychlorphine has already been detected in nearby states like Ohio and Kentucky and linked to overdose deaths in places like Tennessee.

Experts warn that as fentanyl supplies fluctuate, new synthetic opioids are quickly filling the gap—often with even more severe consequences.

Why This Matters

The Indianapolis synthetic opioid warning isn’t just about awareness. It’s about protection.

Because these substances are often hidden in other drugs, many people may not even realize what they’re taking.

And that’s where the real danger lies.

What Officials Are Urging

Local leaders are encouraging the community to:

• Stay informed and pay attention to alerts

• Look out for friends and loved ones

• Carry naloxone (Narcan) where possible

• Never assume a substance is what it appears to be

The Bottom Line

This moment calls for awareness and community.

In true Karen Vaughn fashion, it’s about looking out for each other and staying grounded in truth.

The Indianapolis synthetic opioid warning is a reminder that knowledge can save lives—and sometimes, simply checking in on someone can make all the difference.

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