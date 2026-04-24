Source: Prince Williams / Getty Top 15 Most Famous People Of All-Time From Indiana Indiana has quietly produced some of the most influential names in entertainment, sports, and culture. From global icons to hometown heroes shaping the next wave, the Hoosier State continues to leave its mark in a major way. RELATED: Top 20 Most Famous Athletes Of All-Time From Indiana RELATED: Top 25 Athletes Of All-Time That Were Bald Here are 15 of the most famous people from Indiana.

1. Michael Jackson (Gary, Indiana) The King of Pop. From his early days with the The Jackson 5 to becoming the biggest solo artist in the world, Michael Jackson’s influence on music, dance, and culture is unmatched.

2. Janet Jackson (Gary, Indiana) A global icon in her own right, Janet Jackson helped redefine pop and R&B with groundbreaking visuals, choreography, and timeless records.

3. Larry Bird (West Baden Springs, Indiana) Love All News? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. One of the greatest basketball players ever, Larry Bird helped elevate the NBA into a global sport and led the Boston Celtics through one of its most dominant eras.

4. David Letterman (Indianapolis, Indiana) A pioneer of late-night television, David Letterman changed the tone of talk shows with his humor, creativity, and unforgettable interviews.

5. Babyface (Indianapolis, Indiana) A legendary producer and songwriter, Babyface has shaped the sound of R&B for decades, working with artists like Whitney Houston and Toni Braxton.

6. Vivica A. Fox (South Bend, Indiana) From 90s classics to modern television, Vivica A. Fox has built a lasting career in Hollywood with versatility and consistency.

7. Adam Driver (Mishawaka, Indiana) From blockbuster franchises like Star Wars to critically acclaimed roles, Adam Driver has become one of the most respected actors of his generation.

8. Chase Infinity (Indianapolis, Indiana) Representing the new wave out of Indianapolis, Chase Infinity is part of the city’s growing music scene and continues to build momentum as an artist to watch.

9. Reggie Miller (Indiana Pacers legend) A clutch performer and one of the greatest shooters in NBA history, Reggie Miller made Indiana Pacers basketball must-watch during his era.

10. Freddie Gibbs (Gary, Indiana) Known for his sharp lyricism and raw storytelling, Freddie Gibbs has built a strong reputation as one of hip-hop’s most respected voices.

11. Trevor Jackson (Indianapolis, Indiana) From starring roles on Grown-ish to his music career, Trevor Jackson continues to expand his presence across entertainment.

12. Tamika Catchings (Indiana Fever legend) A WNBA champion and Hall of Famer, Tamika Catchings helped define women’s basketball in Indiana and beyond.

13. Ryan Murphy (Indianapolis, Indiana) The creative force behind hit shows like Glee and American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy has shaped modern television storytelling.

14. Desmond Bane (Richmond, Indiana) One of the NBA’s rising stars, Desmond Bane has quickly made a name for himself with elite shooting and consistent performances.