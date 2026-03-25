Shonda Rhimes Makes History with $15M Gift to Dartmouth College

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

The Shonda Rhimes Dartmouth residence hall is more than a building. It’s a historic statement about legacy, representation, and impact.

Shonda Rhimes, a 1991 graduate and current trustee of Dartmouth College, pledged $15 million to fund a new undergraduate residence hall set to open in fall 2028.

A Historic First

The Shonda Rhimes Dartmouth residence hall will be the first building in the school’s 250+ year history named after both a woman and a Black alum.

That alone makes this moment powerful.

But for Rhimes, it’s also personal.

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She shared that while Dartmouth wasn’t originally built with her in mind, she saw this as an opportunity to help reshape that narrative for future generations.

Designed with Purpose

The Shonda Rhimes Dartmouth residence hall will reflect her creative legacy and vision.

Key features include:

• Housing for 115–123 upperclass students in apartment-style suites

• Soundproof creative rooms for music and podcasting

• A wellness studio to support mental and physical health

• A community living room featuring a grand piano

It’s not just about where students live. It’s about how they grow, create, and connect.

Part of a Bigger Vision

This project is part of a broader initiative led by Dartmouth President Sian Leah Beilock to expand campus housing.

The plan includes a $500 million investment aimed at adding 1,000 new beds and housing more than 90% of undergraduates on campus.

Why This Matters

The Shonda Rhimes Dartmouth residence hall represents what it looks like to give back with intention.

It’s about opening doors, creating space, and making sure the next generation sees themselves reflected in places they once didn’t.

And in true Karen Vaughn fashion, it’s a reminder: legacy isn’t just what you build.

It’s who you make room for.

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