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43 Years Ago Today, Michael Jackson Did Something No One Had Ever Seen Before

983, the Motown 25 TV special featured iconic performances by Motown artists, with Michael Jackson’s solo performance of “Billie Jean” stealing the show. Jackson’s debut of the moonwalk during the performance became a legendary moment in music history. Despite initial self-doubt, Jackson’s performance was praised by fans and even received a personal call of admiration from Fred Astaire. The unforgettable moment solidified Jackson’s status as a music legend and showcased his exceptional talent and influence. Source: https://www.star-telegram.com/entertainment/living/article315178280.html