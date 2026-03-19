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Butler Unveils $100M Midtown Arts Expansion Plan

Butler University Expands Arts Scene With $100M Midtown Vision

Butler University Arts Performance Fund is growing fast, supporting Indianapolis arts through Clowes Hall upgrades and future grants for local organizations.

Published on March 19, 2026

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Butler University Photo
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

The Butler University Arts Performance Fund is creating new momentum for the Indianapolis arts community, one ticket at a time.

Every ticket sold at Clowes Memorial Hall contributes one dollar directly to the fund, which has already raised an impressive $150,000 in under a year. The initiative is designed to support not just performances on stage, but the entire arts ecosystem across the city.

Building Toward a Bigger Vision

The Butler University Arts Performance Fund has ambitious goals for the future.

• $1 million target by June 1, 2027
• Long-term goal of $10 million
• Grants for local arts organizations beginning summer 2027

This funding model ensures that the impact extends far beyond Butler’s campus, reaching artists and organizations throughout Indianapolis.

Clowes Hall Gets a Major Upgrade

Alongside the fund, Clowes Memorial Hall is undergoing significant renovations to enhance the audience experience.

Upgrades include:

• New, more comfortable seating
• Open-air suites for a modern feel
• Updated restrooms
• A brand-new Allen Whitehill Clowes Ballroom, set to open in spring 2027

These improvements are designed to elevate both performances and community events hosted at the venue.

Strengthening Indy’s Arts Community

At its core, the Butler University Arts Performance Fund is about connection and sustainability.

By linking ticket sales to direct community investment, Butler is creating a model that supports artists, organizations, and audiences alike.

Why It Matters

This initiative is a reminder that supporting the arts can be both simple and powerful.

For Indianapolis, it means more resources, more opportunities, and a stronger creative community for years to come.

And for every guest who walks through the doors at Clowes Hall, it’s a chance to be part of something bigger than the show itself.

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