Listen Live
Close
The Fix

Roots Picnic 2026 Presale Now Live: What You Need To Know

Roots Picnic 2026 Presale Is Live: Here’s What You Need to Know

Roots Picnic 2026 presale tickets are available now as JAŸ-Z and The Roots prepare to headline the highly anticipated Philadelphia festival.

Published on March 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

The Roots Picnic 2026 presale tickets are officially available, and fans are already moving quickly to secure their spot for one of the summer’s most anticipated festivals.

Headlined by JAŸ-Z and The Roots, this year’s event is shaping up to be a major cultural moment.

Ticket Information

If you’re planning to attend, here’s what you need to know:

• Presale tickets are on sale now at the official Roots Picnic website
• General public sale begins Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. ET
• VIP packages are already selling fast, so early purchase is strongly encouraged

The demand surrounding the Roots Picnic 2026 presale tickets reflects just how big this year’s lineup is.

Event Dates and Location

The festival will take place over two days:

• May 30–31, 2026
• New location: Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia

The move to this historic venue adds a fresh energy to an already iconic event.

A Major Moment for Hip-Hop Fans

The Roots Picnic 2026 presale tickets are drawing attention in part because of JAŸ-Z’s return to the stage.

• This marks his first performance with The Roots in over a decade
• It’s also his first live show since 2025

That alone makes this year’s festival a must-see experience.

Why You Shouldn’t Wait

Between the star power, the new venue, and the cultural significance, tickets are expected to go quickly.

For fans of hip-hop, live music, and unforgettable summer moments, this is one event you don’t want to miss.

If you’re thinking about going, now is the time to lock in your tickets and get ready for a weekend that celebrates music, culture, and community.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Farrah Franklin Responds to Terrence Howard’s Destiny’s Child Dating Claim

Remembering Kiki Shepard: The Apollo Queen of Fashion and Grace

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You 

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors
16 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15 Black Actors and Actresses Who Have Never Won an Oscar

Aerial view of Obelisk Square in Indiana World War Memorial Plaza, Indianapolis, Indiana
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

317 Day: Celebrating the Soul of Indianapolis and Supporting Local

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To WTLC On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

Curfew lights downtown Indy
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

What Parents and Teens Should Know About Indiana’s Juvenile Curfew Law

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close