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Teyana Taylor discusses her favorite R&B singers and albums

Teyana Taylor, known for her deep knowledge of R&B history, has paid homage to the genre’s past in her music and conversations. She cites Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You” and artists like Anita Baker, Sade, and Teena Marie as her favorites from the ’80s. In the ’90s and 2000s, she praises Mint Condition, Brandy, Lauryn Hill, Donnell Jones, and Kem. Taylor’s ideal listening experience involves candles, comfortable lounge wear, and a talented vocalist. Source: https://www.complex.com/music/a/aria-hughes/teyana-taylor-best-r-and-b-albums-singers