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Dionne Warwick Accuses Rights Firm of Taking Millions in Royalties

Dionne Warwick has filed a countersuit against Artists Rights Enforcement Corp, alleging that the company fraudulently collected millions of dollars in royalties from her catalog. The legendary vocalist claims that the firm exploited a 2001 agreement to siphon income from her recordings dating back to 1962, including hits like “Walk On By” and “I Say a Little Prayer.” Warwick’s attorney accused the company of “pilfering” royalties and interfering with a potential business deal involving Primary Wave. The countersuit comes after the company sued Warwick for allegedly cutting it out of revenue streams, including earnings from a sample of “Walk On By” in Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red.” The dispute sheds light on the behind-the-scenes practices of the music rights company, which was founded in 1977 by Chuck Rubin and is now run by his daughter, Gabin Rubin. Source: https://www.complex.com/music/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/dionne-warwick-sues-rights-firm-royalties