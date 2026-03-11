Listen Live
WTLC Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2026
Local

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2026

Published on March 11, 2026

St Jude 2026

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2025

 

Praise Indy Cares for Kids!

St, Jude Kids Radiothon 2026

March 12th, 2026

6 am – 6 pm

Become A Partner In Hope: Call 1-800-411-9898 or text WTLC to 71007

DONATE NOW

Why Support St. Jude?

Families NEVER receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Treatments invited at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened 50 years ago.

St. Jude freely shares discoveries, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world.

St. Jude conducts more clinical trials for childhood cancer than anyone else.

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2025

