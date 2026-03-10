Listen Live
Mo'Nique and Whoopi Goldberg: A Revisit of Tension

Mo'Nique Calls Out Whoopi Goldberg Over 2018 Clash on The View

Published on March 10, 2026

Mo'Nique Calls Out Whoopi Goldberg Over 2018 Clash on The View

Mo’Nique reflects on her tense interaction with Whoopi Goldberg on The View in 2018, questioning Goldberg’s stance on standing up for what’s right. The comedian addresses Goldberg’s comments on her refusal to do overseas press for Precious and her alleged blackballing in Hollywood. Mo’Nique also brings up Tyler Perry’s private admission of being wrong for calling her difficult to work with. Despite their past differences, Mo’Nique expresses hope for a resolution with Goldberg. Source: https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/news/monique-calls-out-whoopi-goldberg-over-2018-clash-on-the-view/

