WHM: SZA Shines For Vans In Spring 2026 "Off the Wall" Campaign

Rosie Marks for VANS

Last summer, R&B’s reigning hitmaker SZA announced that she’d be taking her singing talents over to the sneaker community as the newly-appointed Artistic Director for VANS.

With much anticipation built up in the time since as fans have been wondering what her role will entail, we now are getting a glimpse at her first order of business: spearheading the brand’s signature “Off The Wall” campaign for spring 2026.

Featured alongside equally talented forces in the music biz, including Franz Lyons of hardcore rock band Turnstile, Hayley Williams of famed pop-rock collective Paramore and Travis Barker of pioneering punk group blink-182 — pro skateboarders Lizzie Armanto and T-Funk also round out the bunch — SZA is surrounded by both good kicks and good company. The campaign is in celebration of VANS ringing in 60 years of service to the footwear and lifestyle community, be it singers, skaters or anyone who happens to fall in-between.

The campaign specifically highlights the Authentic, a classic silhouette in the VANS roster. A variety of designs, prints and graphics will show up throughout the many drops ahead, including the signature checkerboard, floral mixed with “plant”-themed motifs, aquatic life and classic color-blocking.

As far as first times go, we’d have to say SZA is doing quite a bang-up job already in bringing a new look to a classic skate shoe — far from a snooze! — and we look forward to seeing her next move as Artistic Director. SZA Slip-On? SZlip-On? SZA “Low” Lowpro? Old SZkool? The possibilities are endless!

The VANS Spring 2026 “Off The Wall” collection will drop at retail locations and online starting this Thursday (March 12), followed by a wider release next month on April 2. Take a look below at the full campaign with Franz, Hayley, Travis, Lizzie, T-Funk and SZA: