Source: Wallethub / Wallethub

STATEWIDE–Indiana is considered the 8th most federally dependent state, according to a study from Wallethub.

To assess how federal dependence varies across the country, WalletHub compared all 50 states using three key metrics: the return on federal taxes paid, the share of federal jobs, and federal funding as a percentage of state revenue.

Indiana was ranked 7th in return on taxes paid to the federal government and 15th in federal funding as a share of state revenue.

“Regardless of whether the distribution of federal funds is fair or not, living in one of the most federally dependent states can be beneficial for residents. For every dollar residents of the top states pay in taxes, they get several dollars back in federal funding, which often leads to higher-quality infrastructure, education, public health and more,” said Wallethub Analyst Chip Lupo.

The state considered the most dependent on the federal government is Alaska while the one considered the least federally dependent is New Jersey.

Wallethub: Indiana is 8th Most Federally Dependent State was originally published on wibc.com