Listen Live
Close
Music

T.I. Enlists Dr. Dre For His Final Album, “Kill The King”

Published on March 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2008 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

T.I. Enlists Dr. Dre For His Final Album, “Kill The King”

T.I. announced that Dr. Dre is contributing production to his final album, _Kill the King_, as the Atlanta rapper prepares for retirement from music. The collaboration between the two artists is expected to elevate the project’s profile considerably. T.I. confirmed at the 2026 Grammy Awards that this album will be his last, and the track featuring Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak, and Stallone is titled “Where I’m From.” The album represents a culmination of T.I.’s career in Hip-Hop, with the involvement of Dr. Dre adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. The release timeline for _Kill the King_ is currently undisclosed, but fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the album. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/exclusive-t-i-enlists-dr-dre-for-his-final-album-kill-the-king/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Local  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15-Year-Old Carrington Bohannon Missing in Indianapolis

Black history Month Awards
Local  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: WTLC’s 2026 Black History Month Awards

DEN OF THIEVES 2
Entertainment  |  JC

50 Cent Teases Documentary on T.I. and Tiny’s Assault Allegations

#ICYMI: Check Out The D.L. Hughley Show Podcast
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

The D.L. Hughley Show – 106.7 WTLCFM

13 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Reveals Threatening Email From Fan Wishing Her Death

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close