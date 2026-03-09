Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

T.I. Enlists Dr. Dre For His Final Album, “Kill The King”

T.I. announced that Dr. Dre is contributing production to his final album, _Kill the King_, as the Atlanta rapper prepares for retirement from music. The collaboration between the two artists is expected to elevate the project’s profile considerably. T.I. confirmed at the 2026 Grammy Awards that this album will be his last, and the track featuring Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak, and Stallone is titled “Where I’m From.” The album represents a culmination of T.I.’s career in Hip-Hop, with the involvement of Dr. Dre adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. The release timeline for _Kill the King_ is currently undisclosed, but fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the album. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/exclusive-t-i-enlists-dr-dre-for-his-final-album-kill-the-king/