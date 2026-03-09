Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

MC Lyte Praises Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Says 50 Cent vs. T.I. Beef is Good for Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop pioneer MC Lyte shared her thoughts on the current state of Rap at the NAACP Image Awards, praising the new wave of female artists like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. She also discussed the competitive nature of male Rap rivalries, expressing support for artists like 50 Cent and T.I. engaging in lyrical sparring as long as it remains rooted in the music. MC Lyte’s reflections on the evolution of the genre and the ongoing spirit of competition in Rap were highlighted in an exclusive interview with TGJ’s Eric Russell. Source: https://thatgrapejuice.net/2026/03/exclusive-mc-lyte-praises-cardi-b-megan-thee-stallion-says-50-cent-vs-t-i-beef-is-good-for-hip-hop