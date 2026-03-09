Listen Live
MC Lyte Discusses the Evolution of Rap Music

Published on March 9, 2026

The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-Telecast
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Hip-Hop pioneer MC Lyte shared her thoughts on the current state of Rap at the NAACP Image Awards, praising the new wave of female artists like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. She also discussed the competitive nature of male Rap rivalries, expressing support for artists like 50 Cent and T.I. engaging in lyrical sparring as long as it remains rooted in the music. MC Lyte’s reflections on the evolution of the genre and the ongoing spirit of competition in Rap were highlighted in an exclusive interview with TGJ’s Eric Russell. Source: https://thatgrapejuice.net/2026/03/exclusive-mc-lyte-praises-cardi-b-megan-thee-stallion-says-50-cent-vs-t-i-beef-is-good-for-hip-hop

