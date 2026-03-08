Healing can start before suffering stops, as God restores our souls.

Forgiveness and seeking guidance are practical steps towards healing.

Acknowledging our wounds and placing them in God's hands initiates restoration.

Rev. Jerry E. Davis III

Pastor

Crossroads AME Church

4602 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205

https://www.crossroadsamec.org/

Ashes To Victory: Week 3 Theme – Healing

This week, we are blessed with a special word from Rev. Jerry E. Davis III, Pastor of Crossroads AME Church in Indianapolis. Rev. Davis is known for delivering thoughtful and spirit filled messages that encourage believers to grow in faith, face life’s challenges with courage, and trust God through every season.

As we continue our Ashes To Victory journey, Rev. Davis offers a powerful reminder about the importance of healing and the role faith plays in restoring what life may have broken. His message speaks directly to the heart of this week’s theme.

Sometimes the wounds we carry are not visible, but they impact every choice, every relationship, and every thought. Healing is more than recovery. It is God restoring your soul, your mind, and your heart back to the state He originally created.

In this week’s message, Rev. Davis reminds us of the powerful moment recorded in Luke 23:46–47 (New International Version):

“Jesus called out with a loud voice, ‘Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.’ When he had said this, he breathed his last. The centurion, seeing what had happened, praised God and said, ‘Surely this was a righteous man.’”

This passage reminds us that even in moments of suffering, surrendering ourselves into God’s hands brings peace and restoration.

One powerful reminder from this message is that healing can begin before suffering stops. Physicians and therapists often tell us that healing begins long before distress disappears. In the same way, God can begin restoring us even while we are still walking through difficult seasons.

That means you can begin your healing journey today. You can begin to experience victory even while the process is still unfolding.

Practical Application This Week

• Journal about what still hurts

• Forgive someone, even privately

• Seek counseling or spiritual guidance

• Take a break from social media if comparison is triggering

Journal Prompts

• What old wounds am I holding onto that keep me from peace?

• Who do I need to forgive to free myself?

• How can I allow God to restore me this week?

Healing begins when we acknowledge our need for it and place what we cannot fix into God’s hands. There is nothing beyond God’s ability to restore.

The song “Healing” by Richard Smallwood reminds us that there is healing for sorrow, pain, sickness, and the spirit. Let it be a reminder that restoration is possible, even in places that once felt broken beyond repair.

Remember: Healing can start before suffering stops.

